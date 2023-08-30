Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FL opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

