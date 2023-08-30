Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.84 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.