Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Freshii Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freshii
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.