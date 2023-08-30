Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 4.25. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

