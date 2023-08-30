Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $51.06, but opened at $52.87. Bank of America now has a $62.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.15. Futu shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 590,445 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

