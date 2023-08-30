Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $51.06, but opened at $52.87. Bank of America now has a $62.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.15. Futu shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 590,445 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
