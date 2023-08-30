FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.28 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of C$212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.16 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.