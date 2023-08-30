FY2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.