FY2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

