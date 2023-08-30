FY2023 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.62. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

TOL stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,437,000 after buying an additional 231,506 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

