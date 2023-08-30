Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.