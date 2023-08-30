GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

