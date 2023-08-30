GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 360.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

