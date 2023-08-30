Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $355.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Transactions at Genesco
In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
