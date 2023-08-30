Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $355.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

