Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

