Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Global Net Lease worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,243,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.63%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

