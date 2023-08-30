GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

