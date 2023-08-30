Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $790.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Report on Gray Television

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. Insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.