Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Down 0.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 5,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 32,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

