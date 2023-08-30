Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Price Down 5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Grid Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.