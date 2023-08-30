Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grifols were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

