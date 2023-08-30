Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.47. Grindr shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 67,933 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

About Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

