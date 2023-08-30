H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in H World Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in H World Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in H World Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. H World Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

