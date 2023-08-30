Head to Head Analysis: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) versus The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2011 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.70 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.59 billion $63.55 million 67.61

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -1.80, suggesting that their average share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.