Head to Head Comparison: ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) & Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) and ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexel and ADDvantage Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rexel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 30.58 ADDvantage Technologies Group $97.03 million 0.06 $470,000.00 ($0.34) -1.08

ADDvantage Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. ADDvantage Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A ADDvantage Technologies Group -6.35% -47.19% -19.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rexel and ADDvantage Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.7% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rexel and ADDvantage Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 1 3 1 0 2.00 ADDvantage Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Rexel’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rexel is more favorable than ADDvantage Technologies Group.

Summary

Rexel beats ADDvantage Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

(Get Free Report)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S. wireless carriers, communication tower companies, national integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. Its services primarily include the installation and upgradation of technology on cell sites; and construction of new small cells for 5G. The Telecommunications segment provides central office equipment that include optical transport, switching, and data center equipment for communication networks; customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, Internet protocol private branch exchange phones, and routers; and decommissioning services for surplus and obsolete telecom equipment. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in December 1999. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. As of August 22, 2023, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nykredit Bank A/S.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.