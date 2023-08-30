Head to Head Contrast: Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.89 billion 4.24 -$1.36 billion ($1.64) -11.67 Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aston Martin Lagonda Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 4 4 5 0 2.08 Aston Martin Lagonda Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Aston Martin Lagonda Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -46.94% -27.32% -14.13% Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng beats Aston Martin Lagonda Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Gaydon, the United Kingdom.

