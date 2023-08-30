Head to Head Review: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) vs. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Oxford Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 0 3 2 0 2.40 G-III Apparel Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 11.28% 32.20% 16.03% G-III Apparel Group -5.10% 7.40% 3.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.41 billion 1.14 $165.74 million $10.35 9.93 G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.27 -$133.06 million ($3.47) -5.52

Oxford Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G-III Apparel Group. G-III Apparel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats G-III Apparel Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear, and accessories through thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and wholesale specialty retailers; men's apparel, which include pants, shorts, and tops through duckhead.com and wholesale specialty retailers. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear; and Southern Tide trademark for bed and bath product. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 186 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 21 Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.