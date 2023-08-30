Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.49. 153,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 483,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,014 shares of company stock valued at $70,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

