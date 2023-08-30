Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 1st

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 1st. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 1st.
Heliogen Trading Down 6.5 %
NYSE:HLGN opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Heliogen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 852.32%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.
