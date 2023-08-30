Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12). Approximately 423,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.09).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.38. The company has a market cap of £934.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,483.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

