Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12). Approximately 423,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HTWS
Helios Towers Stock Up 2.8 %
About Helios Towers
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.