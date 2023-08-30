Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 411.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.