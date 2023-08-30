Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HSIC stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,331,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Henry Schein by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,215,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

