Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

