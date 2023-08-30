HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Down 3.5%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

