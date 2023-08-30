Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Hope Bancorp worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 788.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 184,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,497 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

