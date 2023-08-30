Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock worth $48,990,512. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.