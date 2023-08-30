Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 13,235,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

