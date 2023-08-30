ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.99. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 266,663 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMGN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $12,216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

