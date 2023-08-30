Insider Buying: Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Purchases 37,557 Shares of Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,522 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after buying an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

