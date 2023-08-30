Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG opened at $230.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $511,910,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 108.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

