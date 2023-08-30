Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $92,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

