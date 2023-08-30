Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells 7,506 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $77,987.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 394,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,177.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,566 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $37,977.90.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Udemy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

