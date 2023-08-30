Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.52. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $41,168.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $622,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,055,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,128 shares of company stock worth $8,981,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $11,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 148.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

