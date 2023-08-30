Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 11,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 3,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

