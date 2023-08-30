INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $415.54

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.54 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 409.20 ($5.16). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 414.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 8,324 shares trading hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £140.39 million, a PE ratio of -368.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.64.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,592.92%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

