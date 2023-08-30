Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after buying an additional 284,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.