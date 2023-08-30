Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC):

8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Performance Food Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.