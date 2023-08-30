Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC):
- 8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Performance Food Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2023 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PFGC opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
