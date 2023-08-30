ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of IONR opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. ioneer has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

