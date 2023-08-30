IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 59,950 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 59,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £178,651 ($225,199.80).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £74,500 ($93,911.51).

On Friday, August 11th, Max Royde bought 85,688 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £255,350.24 ($321,883.57).

On Friday, July 28th, Max Royde purchased 16,060 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £48,501.20 ($61,138.54).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

LON:IQG opened at GBX 299 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £184.06 million, a PE ratio of -14,950.00 and a beta of 0.28. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.50 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.63.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

