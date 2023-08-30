iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $101.93 and last traded at $102.19. 30,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 353,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.32.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

