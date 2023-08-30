iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 652,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,524,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,095,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

