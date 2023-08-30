IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.64.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
