IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.64.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.